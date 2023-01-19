Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday.

Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

The small plane departed Montgomery Field in San Diego and was headed to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The FAA along with local agencies were investigating the incident.

