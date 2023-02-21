Give Now
Author of renowned surfing memoir comes to San Diego's writer festival

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM PST
William-Finnegan_940_529_72ppi (1).jpg
Courtesy of Point Loma Nazarene University
Writer William Finnegan is pictured in this undated photograph.

This week marks the return of the Writer’s Symposium by the Sea on the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University. Pulitzer Prize-winning author William Finnegan will be the featured writer on Wednesday February 22 at 7pm.

Finnegan is a writer known for his long time work with the New Yorker as well as the memoir Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life, which he referred to as "maybe the long story of trying to become an adult."

"I've had this kind of bipolar life and surfing is the North Pole of irresponsibility," Finnegan said.

"But then there's the other impulse to be a responsible citizen, to contribute — and in my case — as a writer, to have opinions and inform my readers. So does that tension — that tug of war — I think all through the book."

Finnegan joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk more about his work and love of surfing.

Visit the Writer's Symposium by the Sea website for the full list of events and featured writers.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
