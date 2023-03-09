Biden to visit San Diego Monday

President Joe Biden will visit San Diego Monday to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS, the White House announced.

Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.

The trip will be Biden's first to the San Diego area since a visit last fall when he spoke at MiraCosta College in Oceanside and a technology company in Carlsbad.

On Tuesday, March 14, Biden will travel to Monterey Park, California to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence.