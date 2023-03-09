Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Biden to visit San Diego Monday

By City News Service
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM PST
Updated March 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM PST
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik / Associated Press
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden will visit San Diego Monday to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS, the White House announced.

Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.

The trip will be Biden's first to the San Diego area since a visit last fall when he spoke at MiraCosta College in Oceanside and a technology company in Carlsbad.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

On Tuesday, March 14, Biden will travel to Monterey Park, California to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence.

FgsHCN3VsAAmmpO.jpeg
Local
RELATED: Pres. Biden stumps for Rep. Mike Levin in tight 49th District race
The Associated Press

Local
More News