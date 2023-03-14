Death, taxes and menopause? It’s inevitable that anyone born with ovaries will eventually experience menopause, if they are lucky. Most people don’t think of the symptoms associated with perimenopause like hot flashes, difficulty sleeping and mood disorders among many others as good fortune. But they are all part of a season of life.

KPBS Midday Edition is producing a panel discussion on menopause and we want to include your experiences and your questions in the conversation.

How has menopause affected your life? What have you been taught about menopause? Were or are you prepared for it? If so, how were you prepared? What has your experience been like talking to your doctor about symptoms related to perimenopause? Has getting healthcare been difficult? How are you treating your symptoms?

What questions do you have about menopause? Share your experiences with us or a question and we may contact you to participate in an upcoming program