What questions do you have about menopause?

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published March 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT
A woman walks under an umbrella on the beach at La Jolla Shores on Tuesday in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
A woman walks under an umbrella on the beach at La Jolla Shores on Tuesday in San Diego.

Death, taxes and menopause? It’s inevitable that anyone born with ovaries will eventually experience menopause, if they are lucky. Most people don’t think of the symptoms associated with perimenopause like hot flashes, difficulty sleeping and mood disorders among many others as good fortune. But they are all part of a season of life.

KPBS Midday Edition is producing a panel discussion on menopause and we want to include your experiences and your questions in the conversation.

How has menopause affected your life? What have you been taught about menopause? Were or are you prepared for it? If so, how were you prepared? What has your experience been like talking to your doctor about symptoms related to perimenopause? Has getting healthcare been difficult? How are you treating your symptoms?

What questions do you have about menopause? Share your experiences with us or a question and we may contact you to participate in an upcoming program

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
