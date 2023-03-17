Give Now
San Diego Unified students show their creativity and artwork

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT
VAPAStudentArtDisplay LEAD.jpg
San Diego Unified School District
Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson snaps a selfie with a student artist at the Eugene Brucker Education Center, San Diego, Calif., March 15, 2023.

A huge celebration of student creativity is now on display at the headquarters of the San Diego Unified School District.

The district’s annual art exhibition features more than 500 paintings, drawings, photographs, and other original works.

All of it was created by students in transitional kindergarten through high school.

“The talent and creativity of our student artists are amazing,” said Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson. “Each piece shares a unique voice and vision. I’m so proud of our students, as well as our talented art teachers, who provide both the tools and creative space to let individuality flourish and thrive.”

Visual art instruction, including the study and practice of traditional media (drawing, painting, and sculpting), is offered in middle, junior, and senior high schools throughout the district.

In elementary schools, teachers have the opportunity to use art to support their instruction in core subject areas.

“The foundation of an arts education is to better help each student express themself through a medium of their choosing,” said Visual and Performing Arts Director Russ Sperling. “But the true works of art are the students themselves.”

Art educators submitted the best of the best work from their students. The selected artwork is spread across the walls and hallways of the Brucker Education Center in University Heights.

The temporary gallery is open to the public on weekdays through April 6.

Some of the art is also available for viewing online through the San Diego Unified website.

VAPAStudentArtDisplay_2.jpg
1 of 3
The annual District Art Exhibit includes work from students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. The exhibit is open to the public weekdays through April 6th, San Diego, Calif., March 15, 2023.
San Diego Unified School District
VAPAStudentArtDisplay 3.jpg
2 of 3
The visual art includes a variety of subjects from rustic nature scenes to introspective self-portraits. There are more than 500 entries from students representing campuses across San Diego County, San Diego, Calif., March 15, 2023.
San Diego Unified School District
VAPAStudentArtDisplay 1.jpg
3 of 3
A student looks at some of the original drawings selected for the annual District Art Exhibit at the opening night event, Wednesday. San Diego, Calif., March 15, 2023.
San Diego Unified School District

M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
