Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Cal State offers a long-term admissions guarantee for eligible graduating high school students

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT
Updated March 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
High School PIC.jpg
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Students change classes on the campus of Scripps Ranch High School, San Diego, Calif., on January 17, 2023.

Students graduating from high school this spring can now lock in their admission to a Cal State university if they plan to start at a community college.

The new transfer program begins with the high school class of 2023, which is an agreement students can make with any of the CSU campuses.

San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos are included.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

 “The student gets to select a university and a major that they're interested in up front. And as long as they meet all of the transfer requirements within three years, they're guaranteed admission to that major and that university," said April Grommo, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic enrollment management at the CSU.

The Transfer Success Pathway program provides high school graduates with Cal State resources while completing their associate degree at a community college.

The agreement between students who have graduated from high school and the CSU includes completion of their associate’s degree within three years and community college transfer requirements.

There will also be a mobile app for easy access to Cal State resources and counseling appointments from the first day of class starting next fall.

“We really wanted to produce a portal that was flexible and met students wherever they are. So, if they work and wanted to look at their requirements at two o'clock in the morning, they're able to do that," Grommo said.

Corrected: March 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article misidentified Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Enrollment Management April Grommo's title.

Tags

Local College
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

More News