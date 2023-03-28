Cal State offers a long-term admissions guarantee for eligible graduating high school students

Students graduating from high school this spring can now lock in their admission to a Cal State university if they plan to start at a community college.

The new transfer program begins with the high school class of 2023, which is an agreement students can make with any of the CSU campuses.

San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos are included.

“The student gets to select a university and a major that they're interested in up front. And as long as they meet all of the transfer requirements within three years, they're guaranteed admission to that major and that university," said April Grommo, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic enrollment management at the CSU.

The Transfer Success Pathway program provides high school graduates with Cal State resources while completing their associate degree at a community college.

The agreement between students who have graduated from high school and the CSU includes completion of their associate’s degree within three years and community college transfer requirements.

There will also be a mobile app for easy access to Cal State resources and counseling appointments from the first day of class starting next fall.

“We really wanted to produce a portal that was flexible and met students wherever they are. So, if they work and wanted to look at their requirements at two o'clock in the morning, they're able to do that," Grommo said.