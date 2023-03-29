Give Now
Oceanside declares local emergency as storm repairs add up

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT
sinkholeStill002.jpg
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Evacuated Green Valley Mobile Home Park resident, Denise Dougi, stands outside her home in Vista. March 22nd, 2023

From sinkholes to landslides, sewage spills, and potholes, storm related costs are adding up for the city of Oceanside, and they are declaring a local emergency. By doing so, the city will be able to seek state and federal reimbursement of storm related expenses.

“We have had an extraordinary amount of rain lately and that rain did cause some significant damage to various areas of the city," said Oceanside city manager Jonathan Borrego.

During a special council meeting, the council voted unanimously to ratify the local emergency.

During the presentation to council, Oceanside Fire Chief David Parsons said the city has experienced historic rainfall this water year, usually measured from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

With six months still to go in the water year, Chief Parsons said Oceanside is already at 17.5 inches of rain. A full normal water year is 11.86 inches.

All that rain has caused plenty of damage.

A landslide on Skyhaven Road damaged several mobile homes in the Green Valley Mobile Home park in Vista, near the border with Oceanside. Several homeowners were displaced.

La Salina Wastewater treatment plant overflowed, resulting in a 62,000 gallon sewage spill that made its way to Buccaneer Beach. Some of the spill was collected by a vacuum truck, but the beach remains closed.

"While the sewage spill advisory is lifted, Buccaneer Beach is still closed based on county stormwater advisories," Parsons said.  

Meanwhile, outside contractors are repairing sinkholes, flooding and street damage citywide.

The storm related costs are estimated at $1.3 million.

If assistance is approved, the city could be eligible for up to 93% of cost reimbursement.

Not included in the emergency proclamation is the major repair happening on the westbound lanes of SR-78 between College Blvd. and El Camino Real.

That work is still ongoing due to weather delays. Caltrans, which is in charge of the project, said the dirt needs to dry out completely in order to do much of the work above and below ground, including any paving.

Once work on the westbound side of the 78 concludes, Caltrans will continue the repairs on the eastbound side.

Local North County
