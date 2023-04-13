Rep. Levin highlights urgency of funding to relocate coastal rails

On Thursday, Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose joined Rep. Mike Levin (D-49) on a coastal rail tour of two at risk bluffs, one in Del Mar and the other in San Clemente.

“It's just a matter of time, I think we all know, before these tracks are over the cliff's edge, and this vital transportation link continues to be at risk," Levin said.

He highlighted how coastal erosion and climate change will continue to impact the bluffs and make the relocation project more urgent.

"Their operation will be at risk unless we take the actions necessary," he said. "Not just for the short term, but for the long term."

One operation that's already been interrupted is the San Clemente rail line, which has been undergoing emergency repair work since September.

"That's been six months, and we know that's taken a great toll on the millions of passengers, roughly eight million passengers a year, that travel on that corridor. As well as the economic impact of freight not being able to travel as it normally would," Levin said.

Levin announced plans to seek additional federal funding for the rail relocation projects.

"Just as we’ve been working with stakeholders on the planning and relocation of Del Mar, we must do the same in Orange County. In the coming days I will be formally submitting a federal community project request for $4 million for Orange County Transportation Authority in conducting a study for the rail relocation in Orange County spanning 11 miles," Levin announced.

Administrator Bose said the time to ask for federal funding is now, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. "It provides the funding, the tools and the framework to lay the foundation for the 21st century rail system that the country needs and that is so overdue," Bose said.

The announcement comes as transportation agencies prepare to restore full passenger rail service between San Diego and Orange County on Monday.