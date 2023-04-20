Asian cinema shines at Spring Showcase

San Diego Asian Film Festival has been treating audiences to Asian and Asian American films since 2000. But with too many films to fit into a single festival, organizers decided to add a mini-festival in the spring. The 12th annual Spring Showcases kicks off tonight with "Starring Jerry as Himself."

I was fortunate enough to program the international films for the very first San Diego Asian Film Festival in 2000, and have been thrilled to see how the festival has grown and expanded. Artistic director Brian Hu has been key in expanding the scope of the festival in terms of the films and artists showcased. I love his fearlessness in programming because he does not hesitate to program either a nine-hour documentary from China or a blood-soaked zombie film from Taiwan. He understands that the joy is in celebrating the diversity of Asian and Asian American cinema.

So kudos to Hu for always making the programming interesting, eclectic, and provocative.

Visit Films Law Chen's "Starring Jerry as Himself" opens this year's Pac-Arts' Spring Showcase.

Opening night

I hesitate to call the Spring Showcase opening night film "Starring Jerry as Himself" a documentary even though it did win the Slamdance Prize for Best Documentary. But it's a film that quietly explodes the conventional boundaries of the genre by mixing home movies with fantasy and reenactments.

"I think that the pleasure of the film is not really knowing where the line between reality ends and documentary picks up," Hu explained. "I mean, a clue is in the title. There's somebody named Jerry and if he's playing himself, what does that mean?"

Tonally the film recalls the recent "Dick Johnson is Dead," in that there is a real person at the center of the documentary facing a real crisis but the film explores that through a variety of wildly creative ways.

Golden Harvest Anita Mui and Leslie Cheung in "Rouge."

Days of being Leslie and Anita

The highlight of the festival for me is Sunday's all-day tribute to superstars Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui who graced the screen during Hong Kong's Golden Age in the 1980s. I feel like the day was programmed just for me because these are some of the films that got me hooked on Hong Kong cinema and I have been addicted ever since. If you can only go for one day, I urge you to sample some of these amazing films.

Hu has dubbed the program "Days of Being Leslie and Anita," and he's been waiting a decade to do it.

"These are just two legends who happen to be really close friends and also happened to do several films together. In 2003, both, very prematurely, passed away. Leslie Cheung in April of 2003. So 10 years ago, I wanted to do a tribute to Leslie Cheung at our Spring Showcase. for what would have been the 10th anniversary to the month of his passing. For multiple reasons that didn't work out, mostly because of rights issues of certain films, but 10 years later, some of these films are a little bit easier to get, so this year, we're able to do the 20th anniversary of their passing."

The program includes two films in which they co-star: "Rouge," a seductive ghost story, and "Who's the Woman, Who's the Man?," a gender fluid rom-com from 1996.

Also included is the Wong Kar-Wai classic "Days of Being Wild," which features Cheung in one of his best roles and Mui only represented on the soundtrack, and the highlight of the festival for me, "The Bride with White Hair," which Hu admits is a cheat because Mui is nowhere to be found in it.

The Bride with White Hair Trailer | Spring Showcase 2023

"But any excuse I get to play one of the wildest and stylistically rich action movies that have been ever been made, period. Not just in Hong Kong and not just in the 1990s. It just wows you with just how audacious style can be," Hu said.

I second that completely. I wanted to show it at a witches' night film marathon last year but it was in rights limbo. Now there is a gorgeous new 4K restoration and if you see only one film at Spring Showcase, make it "The Bride with White Hair." It epitomizes the lightning in the bottle that was Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. There was an insane energy and audacity as filmmakers reflected the uncertainty of Hong Kong being handed back to Mainland China.

You will experience sensory overload as director Ronnie Yu concocts a mad potion of fantasy, high flying wire work, martial arts action, romance, high drama, political intrigue, and breathtaking style.

Focus Features Priya Kansara stars as Ria, a young woman who wants to become a stunt performer in "Polite Society."

Other highlights

Spring Showcase also features an outstanding documentary called "While We Watched," about independent news reporting in India and the threats that it's under. Director Vinay Shukla has described his film as "a love letter to journalism, but also an urgent newsroom horror film," which it is absolutely is.

"As we watch this, we realize how much of it is kind of unique to the Indian situation and the politics in India. But a lot of it seems very familiar too. It's about a culture of talk news, talking heads of people yelling at each other on cable news and audiences sort of getting off on rooting for their side. And it's a film that's sort of like saying how do we break out of that? And how do we make sure that we don't continue to slip further and further into something that we can no longer escape from? In other words, how can we hold on to the integrity of journalism? And so the film follows one journalist named Ravish Kumar who said I'm sticking to the old school way of reporting based on evidence and not letting any political side dictate the kind of news that we deliver. And he gets death threats."

If you are looking for lighter fare, there is the delightful "Polite Society," a Sundance hit that focuses on a young woman who wants to be a stunt performer, much to the dismay of her traditional Pakistani parents. A Pakistani perspective also figures into the excellent drama "Joyland," and the Hong Kong film "The Sunny Side of the Street," featuring the legendary Anthony Wong.



The festival closes on April 27 with the film "Jamojaya," a tale of fathers and sons, family, identity, and Indonesian rap. The film features international hip-hop sensation Brian Imanuel (aka Rich Brian) in his first acting role.

So once again plenty to choose from at the latest Spring Showcase.