Impacted by the reduction in food stamp benefits? KPBS wants to hear from you

In March, putting food on the table got harder for 350,000 San Diegans.

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as CalFresh in California, went back to the pre-pandemic amount, removing at least $95 from monthly grocery budgets. Congress approved the extra support in response to the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that approval expired.

The decrease overlaps with record inflation in food prices. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, grocery store food prices were more than 12% higher for the year ending in June 2022 — the largest spike in almost half a century.

CalFresh benefits are automatically adjusted for food inflation costs once per year, but in a typical year it’s not enough to offset the rise in costs of living. Typically, food inflation is lower while overall inflation rates are higher, meaning the cost of living increases more than the benefits do — and grocery budgets are squeezed.

A study published earlier this year by the San Diego Hunger Coalition found the end of the emergency food benefit meant 7.7 million fewer meals were available for San Diego County residents who receive the benefits each month.

KPBS wants to know what this has meant for San Diegans who use CalFresh food assistance.

How has your household been impacted by the reduction in food money?

What are the hard choices you face to make ends meet? How has your grocery cart changed since March?

