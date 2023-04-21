San Diego conference examines UAP, or Unexplained Aerial Phenomena

A very otherworldly conference is taking place this weekend at the Marina Village.

Those who wandered in, could be forgiven for thinking it was just some New Age conclave. But something serious was going on here.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Two conference participants, one holding incense, are shown chatting together at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

“We’re at the threshold of a new time, possibly a new awakening of who we are to the rest of the cosmos," said author and journalist Alan Steinfeld.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Author Alan Steinfeld is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

The subject of UAPs, better known as UFOs, has been popular since the Roswell incident in 1947. And since then, the government has done its best to debunk stories of UFO sightings.

But since stories in the New York Times and "60 Minutes" in 2021, what many used to regard as fantastical became mainstream. Footage from Navy pilots taken off the coast of San Diego in 2004 showed objects moving in ways that no known craft made by humans can move.

Charlotte Radulovich Conference speaker J.J. Hurtak, Ph.D. is shown holding his book "Mind Dynamics in Space and Time" at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

And this week, a U.S. Senate subcommittee took up the subject with Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office. He said they’re investigating more than 650 cases of UAPs.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value," Kirkpatrick said.

“There’s more to life in the universe than what we have learned down through the decades of denial," said conference speaker, social scientist and futurist J.J. Hurtak.

Hurtak has studied unexplained phenomena for several decades. He said people need to get comfortable with the notion that they're not alone in the universe and never have been.

Charlotte Radulovich Conference speaker J.J. Hurtak, Ph.D. is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

“There is real evidence to suggest that we need to take a look at the possibility of life in the universe, to see all sides of the question, and to gradually prepare for a step forward in terms of a new psychology and sociology — that if there is life in the universe, no big thing, we can accept that," Hurtak said.

In other words, with a nod to the "X Files," the truth is out there.