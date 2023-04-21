Give Now
San Diego conference examines UAP, or Unexplained Aerial Phenomena

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM PDT
Hearings in Washington this week delved into the subject of UFOs — or what the government calls UAPs, Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. In San Diego, UAP experts and others interested in the subject have gathered and KPBS reporter John Carroll checked it out.

A very otherworldly conference is taking place this weekend at the Marina Village.

Those who wandered in, could be forgiven for thinking it was just some New Age conclave. But something serious was going on here.

conference participants incense.jpg
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Two conference participants, one holding incense, are shown chatting together at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.
“We’re at the threshold of a new time, possibly a new awakening of who we are to the rest of the cosmos," said author and journalist Alan Steinfeld.

with Steinfeld.JPG
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Author Alan Steinfeld is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

The subject of UAPs, better known as UFOs, has been popular since the Roswell incident in 1947. And since then, the government has done its best to debunk stories of UFO sightings.

The Pentagon released this image of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) that was later determined to be a drone last year. The U.S. office that investigates UAP received hundreds of reports in 2022. This image was captured through night vision goggles during naval exercises off the U.S. East Coast in early 2022.
Science & Technology
RELATED: The Pentagon got hundreds of new reports of UFOs in 2022, a government report says
Bill Chappell

But since stories in the New York Times and "60 Minutes" in 2021, what many used to regard as fantastical became mainstream. Footage from Navy pilots taken off the coast of San Diego in 2004 showed objects moving in ways that no known craft made by humans can move.

Hurtake holding book.jpg
Charlotte Radulovich
Conference speaker J.J. Hurtak, Ph.D. is shown holding his book "Mind Dynamics in Space and Time" at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

And this week, a U.S. Senate subcommittee took up the subject with Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office. He said they’re investigating more than 650 cases of UAPs.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value," Kirkpatrick said.

“There’s more to life in the universe than what we have learned down through the decades of denial," said conference speaker, social scientist and futurist J.J. Hurtak.

Hurtak has studied unexplained phenomena for several decades. He said people need to get comfortable with the notion that they're not alone in the universe and never have been.

with Hurtak.jpg
Charlotte Radulovich
Conference speaker J.J. Hurtak, Ph.D. is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll at Marina Village in San Diego on April 21, 2023.

“There is real evidence to suggest that we need to take a look at the possibility of life in the universe, to see all sides of the question, and to gradually prepare for a step forward in terms of a new psychology and sociology — that if there is life in the universe, no big thing, we can accept that," Hurtak said.

In other words, with a nod to the "X Files," the truth is out there.

