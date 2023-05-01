Teachers at Gompers Prep will vote on whether to decertify their union

A state agency gave teachers at Gompers Preparatory Academy in Chollas View approval to vote on decertifying their union.

Fifty teachers at the public charter school were a part of the San Diego Education Association (SDEA) since 2019. The SDEA represents more than 6,000 Pre-K through 12th-grade educators and visiting teachers in the San Diego Unified School District, which operates in cooperation from UC San Diego.

But some teachers say they were forced to join the union, and they’ve been fighting for a decertification vote.

The California Public Employment Relations Board , known as PERB, approved a vote by mail-in ballot, starting May 10.

Mark Mix is with the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and is assisting teachers maneuver legal hurdles to decertify.

“That’s why we’re helping the folks at Gompers, because the labyrinth of labor law and the regulations are very complicated. If you miss (the window to apply) you’re blocked for another 12 months," Mix said.

According to sources with the SDEA, the union continues to have the support of a majority of teachers whose numbers have been cut through attrition over the past several years.

There were no official comments from the union regarding the PERB decertification decision.

Teachers will have until June 6 to submit their ballots.

Currently, SDEA is in negotiations with San Diego Unified on a new contract that includes demands for higher wages and more support staffing. The Gompers teaching staff is included in those negotiations, but would be left on their own if they vote to leave the union before a new contract is finalized.