Carlsbad approves resolution to fly Pride Flag at City Hall

The city of Carlsbad has reversed their decision on flying the rainbow Pride flag at City Hall every June.

The decision came during Tuesday’s City Council meeting when the item was brought back for discussion, which had much discussion in public comments.

Speakers voiced support for and against the flag.

A speaker who voiced opposition to raising the flag inaccurately compared the act to propaganda used in Nazi Germany. Another said a Pride flag is a way for members of the LGBTQ+ community to have more rights than others.

A trans woman told the city council, "Flying the Pride flag in Carlsbad tells me that you want me here. That this is a place that I can belong to. People have implied that I am a Nazi or anti-Christian and many other things tonight ... I ask that you support us in being residents and neighbors, rather than attack us.”

The raising of commemorative flags failed in May because the city of Carlsbad didn’t have a flag policy in place. And even though it garnered a vote of 3-2, to enact a new city policy would require a at least 4 votes.

Raising of the rainbow flag was approved on Tuesday as a resolution with the same vote, 3-2.

Mayor Keith Blackburn and councilmember Melanie Burkholder were the two opposing votes.

"Instead of what you had seen previously, which required a 4 to 1 vote, this required a 3 to 2 vote, and we did have the opportunity to incorporate a few amendments to ensure that we can fly this as government speech," Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tem, Priya Bhat-Patel said.

She says special language will be added to the resolution to protect the city’s flag poles from becoming public forums.

"I would hope that we are seen as policymakers that actually do want to represent our entire community," she said. "That we do believe in inclusivity, that we're not just putting words out there, that there are actually actions behind those words."

Last week, members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community took it upon themselves to erect a temporary Pride flag outside of city hall.

Then the North County LGBTQ resource center had this to say about Carlsbad’s Pride month proclamation: "We reject the proclamation and send it back to this Council with a promise to come back when the city will address our human rights with the dignity and respect we all deserve," Max Disposti, the executive director of the North County LGBTQ resource center told the council.

The center has offered a Pride flag that will be raised below the state flag on city hall.