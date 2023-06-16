Give Now
County senior transportation program expands wheelchair accessibility

By City News Service
Published June 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT
Ride-share drivers lining up at the San Diego International Airport to pick up passengers, June 6, 2022.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Rideshare drivers lining up at the San Diego International Airport to pick up passengers, June 6, 2022.

The San Diego County Senior Transportation Program has expanded its free ride service to include wheelchair-accessible transportation for low-income seniors across San Diego County, it was announced Friday.

The county-sponsored initiative is operated by Jewish Family Service of San Diego's On the Go, which is the county's largest senior transportation service and collaborates with a network of transportation providers equipped with accessible vehicles and rideshare drivers to "provide passengers with comfortable and convenient travel options," a statement from the program reads.

"Transportation is a fundamental aspect of independence and quality of life, and we firmly believe that physical abilities should not limit mobility," said Maureen Glaser, senior program manager. "By introducing wheelchair-accessible rides and increasing enrollment, we aim to bridge the transportation gap and empower San Diego seniors with mobility challenges to navigate their communities independently."

The program is available to low-income seniors. Participants must be at least 60 years old, have a household income that is at or below 30% of the San Diego County Area Median Income — up to $27,350 for a 1-person household, $31,250 for a 2-person household, $35,150 for a 3-person household, or $39,050 for a 4-person household — and live in one of the following zip codes: 91901, 91910, 91911, 91915, 91916, 91945, 91950, 91977, 92004, 92020, 92027, 92058, 92070, 92081, 92083, 92084, 92102, 92105, 92110, 92113, 92114, 92139, 92154, 92173, 91905, 91906, 91917, 91934, 91935, 91948, 91962, 91963, 91980, 92055, 92060, 92066, 92086, 92259, 92536 or 92672.

Seniors or their caregivers who qualify for the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program can enroll at otgrides.org/sd-enrollment or call 855-638-2279 seven days a week to request a free ride now or for a future time.

Older adults who do not meet the eligibility requirements may still access JFS's On the Go service, which offers a variety of transportation options.

For more information, call 858-637-3210 or go to jfssd.org/otg.

