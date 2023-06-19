Agreement reached between Transdev, Teamsters, bus routes to operate normally

An agreement was reached Sunday between Transdev and Teamsters Local 683 to operate MTS bus routes in South Bay and East County, according to the Metropolitan Transit System.

It was reported that all scheduled bus routes for these areas of the county are anticipated to operate on a normal schedule starting Monday, according to the MTS.

"First, I'd like to thank our passengers who have experienced major disruptions in their daily lives due to this work stoppage," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Council member, District 3.

"The top priority is to get bus service back to normal levels so MTS can continue providing the vital services our passengers depend on. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process and anticipate returning to normal service levels tomorrow. I would also like to thank the Teamsters Local 683 for successfully negotiating the new contract with Transdev and reaching an agreement. We know work still needs to be done to address some of the issues for better working conditions. I look forward to working with both the Teamsters and Transdev moving forward."

MTS Access and minibus service are both still impacted by a work stoppage as negotiations continue with Transdev and Teamsters Local 542. These routes include: MTS Access, 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985; Saturdays: 832, 833, 838, 945, 965; Sundays: 832, 833, 838.