San Diego's first 'Safe Sleeping' location to open Thursday

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced that the city's first new Safe Sleeping program site in the Golden Hill neighborhood will open Thursday, offering legal camping for those experiencing homelessness.

The city's Central Operations Yard has a capacity to hold 136 tents. The number of people at the site may be larger than 136, as each tent can accommodate two people and clients may have a partner or caretaker, officials said.

Officials said Gloria's announcement is "ahead of the already aggressive timeline for launching."

"The Safe Sleeping program is more than just a safe place to sleep — it's a place for people experiencing homelessness to be connected to the services they need to get back on their feet and to put them on a path toward permanent housing," Gloria said. "The quickness with which we've stood up this site should be the standard for a crisis this urgent and underscores my pursuit of measures to cut bureaucratic red tape and speed our response to homelessness," the mayor added.

Officials said that as part of a contract with the city's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions department, Dreams for Change will operate the site, which will feature round-the-clock security.

Wednesday's announcement follows the City Council's recent approval of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance that will prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The inside of a tent at the city of San Diego's Safe Sleeping program in the city's Central Operations Station parking lot are seen in this photo taken June 28, 2023. San Diego, Calif. The site can accommodate up to 136 tents, each can house a single person or a couple. The opening of the Safe Sleeping tents coincides with the activation of the city’s new Unsafe Camping Ordinance. The ordinance prohibits camping in all public spaces if shelter beds are available.

According to the city, the Golden Hill site will offer "a safe and secure alternative to traditional congregate shelters," and feature basic-needs assistance, case management, food, resource referrals and restrooms.

People will be transported to the location based on a referral by agencies such as People Assisting the Homeless or the San Diego Police Department.

Clients will also receive transportation to appointments or other activities. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said those using the site will have a safe place to sleep, while "people in our neighborhoods will get sidewalks they can use."

"Everyone will benefit when people experiencing homelessness move off of our sidewalks and come to this location instead," said Whitburn, a Safe Sleeping program advocate.

Councilmember Joe LaCava called the new site "the initial step" in the city's 2024 budget investments in housing, outreach, rental assistance, shelters and tenant protection.

"Only by working together can we prevent homelessness, support them if they fall out, and expand housing opportunities," LaCava said.

The Safe Sleeping program will include another location at "Lot O" on the outskirts of Balboa Park, close to the Naval Hospital. When opened this fall, it will accommodate 400 tents, officials said.

That site and the Golden Hill location were chosen early last month after a review of vacant city-owned land, followed by preparation work.