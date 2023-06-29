What can San Diego expect from climate change?

Rising sea levels, more frequent wildfires and increased heat are some of the most pressing climate change impacts San Diego faces. We take a closer look at the climate crisis in the San Diego region and ask what can be done to help reduce its effects.

Guests:

Serge Dedina, executive director of Wildcoast and former mayor of Imperial Beach

Alexander Gershunov, climatologist, Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Tom Corringham, research economist, Scripps Institution of Oceanography