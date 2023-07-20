Dangerous heat continues for some San Diego County areas

Scroll to see Cool Zone locations.

Strengthening high pressure over San Diego County was likely to bring more hot weather into the weekend with dangerous heat continuing over inland areas, especially for the deserts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture for Sunday and Monday may bring a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms for portions of the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning was issued for Thursday until 8 p.m. Saturday for San Diego County deserts and mountains. A heat advisory was issued until 8 p.m. Saturday for the valleys.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 76 to 81 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 84 to 89 degrees. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 94 to 104. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 115 to 120.

High pressure centered over New Mexico and Arizona may strengthen and expand across the Great Basin and southwest states by Saturday.

High temperatures may continue to rise through Friday for most areas.

Not much change was expected for most areas on Saturday, but high temperatures could be slightly cooler for the lower deserts as moisture begins to increase.

Monsoonal moisture was expected to peak on Sunday and Monday, then decrease a little going into the middle of next week.

Support for a coastal eddy was exceedingly weak, but strongest for Saturday night into Sunday morning.