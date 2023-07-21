Hot weather in San Diego County forecast through next week

Scroll to see Cool Zone locations.

A dangerous heat wave will continue to grip San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts Friday, through the weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Monsoonal moisture Sunday and Monday could bring a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the mountains and high deserts, the NWS said. The marine layer was likely to continue to moderate the heat near the coast.

"These high temperatures won't vary much next week either," forecasters said. "It will remain exceptionally hot in the valleys, mountains and deserts."

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 76 to 81 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 84 to 89 degrees. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 94 to 104. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 115 to 120.