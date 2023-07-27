Give Now
Hot weather grips parts of San Diego County, continues through weekend

By City News Service
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM PDT
A full Olivenhain Reservoir near Escondido on Aug. 26, 2022.
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
A full Olivenhain Reservoir near Escondido on Aug. 26, 2022. Escondido is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Friday.

Dangerously hot conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the deserts and parts of San Diego County.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday with temperatures expected between 112 and 117.

In the valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees.

The dangerous heat wave continues to grip parts of San Diego County this week and will remain through the weekend. The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

Temperatures will be under the triple digit marker in the valleys and coastal areas Thursday.

