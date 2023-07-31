Excessive heat expected to cool down Monday in San Diego mountain areas

Excessive heat warnings and advisories have expired for San Diego County today and monsoonal conditions are in the forecast for the start of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

There is an increased chance of showers Monday and Tuesday in the northern parts of San Diego County with a warming trend moving in later in the week.

It will be humid but cooler for the next couple of days, bringing brief relief from the heat wave that gripped the county in July.

The National Weather Service reported that Sunday temperatures in the deserts ranged from 109 to 112 degrees.

Monday was forecast to cool down a bit, with a high near 88 degrees. Conditions were expected to be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of precipitation. That night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72 degrees, with a 20% chance of precipitation, according to the NWS.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."