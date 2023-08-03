San Diego County inland areas expected to cool down Thursday

It won't be quite as hot for San Diego County inland areas Thursday as stronger onshore flow brings cooling, then it was expected to be warmer for the weekend as high pressure strengthens over California, the National Weather Service said.

Night and morning coastal low clouds may become patchier over the weekend and not spread as far inland, forecasters said. Cooling may spread inland early next week as onshore flow strengthens.

A weak coastal eddy may maintain a slightly deeper marine layer for Thursday night before strengthening high pressure decreases the depth of the marine layer for the weekend.

Along the coast Thursday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 71 to 76 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs of 80 degrees. It should be sunny in the mountains with highs from 82 to 92. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs from 106 to 110.

An excessive heat watch was issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening for San Diego County deserts.

Not much change in high temperatures was predicted by the NWS for Sunday.

For early next week, a low-pressure system moving inland through the Pacific Northwest could strengthen the onshore flow across Southern California, spreading cooling inland for Monday through Wednesday.

Northwest wind gusts near 20 knots were expected in the outer coastal waters Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday afternoon and evening.

