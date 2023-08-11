Chance of showers, thunderstorms in San Diego County mountains, deserts

Residual monsoonal moisture was forecast Friday to bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to San Diego County mountains and into the high desert, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure to the east could expand slowly westward with warming with high temperatures for inland areas for the middle of next week.

The marine layer may become gradually shallower for the weekend into the middle of next week, with night and morning coastal low clouds not extending inland much past coastal areas for Wednesday and Thursday.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 73 to 77 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were predicted to be partly cloudy with highs of 80. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 77 to 87. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 101 to 105.

The peak of the heat was expected for Tuesday through Thursday.