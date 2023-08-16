Poway Unified students go back to school with high hopes for the fall semester

It was back to school on Wednesday for students in the Poway Unified School District.

The county’s third-largest school district begins the fall semester with challenges that most districts are facing. From recovering learning loss to providing adequate mental health services in the aftermath of COVID-19.

It was a morning of high-fives at Garden Road Elementary, one of 41 campuses that opened for the new school year.

Principal Lisa Maguire led the welcome team hugging many students as they arrived. She is committed to another comeback year after pandemic.

“We’re kind of over COVID-19, but now we really need to raise all of our academics. We had a little gap, but it’s going to be hitting it hard with academics (this semester)," Maguire said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Lisa Maguire, principal at Garden Road Elementary School, gives a student a high-five on the first day of school in the Poway Unified District, Poway, Calif., August 16, 2023.

There are more than 35,000 TK-12 grade students in the district.

Garden Road Elementary has been especially effective with helping students take ownership of their learning and establishing a campus culture.

Students lead their own schoolwide assemblies, help teach character lessons, put on a news broadcast and conduct school tours for visitors.

Elise Atienza, 10, is an incoming 5th-grade student who has already decided she will campaign for a leadership role.

“Student council kind of helps the school. It makes big decisions to make ... a better school," she said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Tyler Sanderlin, 18, (center) leads an orientation small group for incoming freshmen students at Del Norte High School, Wednesday, 4S Ranch, Calif., August 16, 2023.

Student academic performance is strong in the Poway District, which maintained a 94% graduation rate among its senior class last year. Also, almost 80% of students met or exceeded state standards in English Language Arts.

“We have some of the brightest students in the entire country," said Dr. Marian Phelps, the district's superintendent. "Our students rank nationally with the No. 1 robotics team. Our staff is award-winning in every respective field," Phelps said.

This year’s seniors were freshmen when the COVID-19 shutdown happened back in March 2020. Every year since has been a challenge with hope for a new beginning each semester.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Del Norte High School cheerleaders perform at a pep rally to welcome students on the first day of school, Wednesday, 4S Ranch, Calif., August 16, 2023.

Some of those seniors led small orientation groups at Del Norte High School. It was a special welcome for incoming freshmen.

“I remember when I was 14. It was freaking me out that I was going ... to school with people like me now, 18-year-olds (who are) adults. So, it’s really awesome to create this welcoming environment," said Tyler Sanderlin, 18, a Del Norte senior who plans to go to college for theater next year.