Live blog: Tropical Storm Hilary in San Diego County, Baja California

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Live updates are added as they become available.

1:36 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

San Diego Unified delays first day of school

San Diego County Office of Education released the following statement:

"The San Diego Unified School District announced today that it will postpone the start of its school year by one day, with schools being closed to students on Monday, Aug. 21. Postponing the first day will allow the district to assess any impact to sites and offices and ensure they are prepared to welcome students and families to the new school year.

In conjunction with public safety partners, school districts, charter schools, and private schools are continuing to monitor weather and road conditions. Most school districts in the county have already begun the 2023-24 school year and, conditions permitting, will operate as usual on Aug. 21 to ensure students have a safe place to go and learn." Read more. — KPBS staff



1:33 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

City of San Diego advises of road closures

The following roads are closed due to potential flooding risk, according to city of San Diego officials:

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (east/west)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego (southbound)

Mission Center Rd between Hazard Center Dr & Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Rd at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Dr & Camino De La Reina (both)

Hazard Center Dr below SR 163. Read more. — KPBS staff

1:00 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

San Diego County officials give update on Tropical Storm Hilary

08-20-23 County of San Diego Tropical Cyclone Hilary Update

12:52 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declares local emergency

The office of Mayor Todd Gloria announced a local emergency. The proclamation allows the city to seek state and federal disaster-assistance resources.

“The emergency proclamation I signed today will allow us to access state and federal assistance to help us respond to, and recover from, this unprecedented tropical storm,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “I ask San Diego to continue to be vigilant – make sure water has a place to go around your property, prepare for power outages, steer clear of downed power lines and report them to 911, and avoid any unnecessary travel.” — KPBS staff

12:49 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

NCTD: Coaster train service suspended until further notice

The North County Transit District announced Sunday that Coaster train service was temporarily suspended until further notice due to severe weather. Sunday's scheduled southbound Coaster departures from Oceanside Transit Center at 2:16 p.m. and 5:16 p.m. were canceled, as were scheduled northbound Coaster departures from Santa Fe Depot at 3:40 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Customers impacted by the canceled trips may access NCTD+ Assist discounted rideshare vouchers through Uber and Lyft.— City News Service



12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

Hilary barrels toward San Diego County; emergency declared

Gusty winds and rain were being felt in parts of San Diego County Sunday morning, which was under an unprecedented tropical storm watch as Hilary was expected to make landfall in the early afternoon.

Light rains were expected to continue into the morning with the eye of the storm projected to hit between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the mountains into the deserts with catastrophic flash flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service. Read more. — City News Service



Flash floods, landslides current concern in Tijuana

As Tijuana braces for Hilary, flash floods and landslides remain the main concerns in Tijuana.

Mayor Monserrat Caballero is asking residents who live in at-risk areas to stay in temporary shelters. "We hope you don’t need these shelters. But, in case you do, they have everything you need," she said.

Tijuana has five temporary shelters. They have food, water, showers, beds and blankets.

As of noon Sunday, no major incidents were reported. However, there was some minor flooding in some city streets. — Gustavo Solis / KPBS