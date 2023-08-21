San Diego Community College District postpones first day of classes due to storm

The San Diego Community College District has postponed Monday's scheduled first day of classes for some 50,000 students due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

All classes at San Diego City, Mesa, Miramar and Continuing Education colleges are instead expected to start on Tuesday, the district said in a statement Sunday night.

"The health and safety of our students and employees is our highest priority," said SDCCD Acting Chancellor Gregory Smith.

"While we have received no reports of damage to any district facilities, we believe it best for the community to keep as many people as possible off local roads and highways."

Additional updates will be posted on the district website — sdccd.edu — and on individual college sites, the SDCCD statement said.