NCTD expected to restore service after Tropical Storm Hilary

The normal weekday schedule was expected to resume Monday on all transit modes following Sunday's disruption by Tropical Storm Hilary, the North County Transit District said.

The travel modes include Sprinter, Breeze, Lift and Coaster services.

Riders should expect some delays in the morning hours as NCTD implements service recovery and operations normalize, said Colleen Windsor of the NCTD. Schedules remain subject to change and possible additional cancellations of service may occur if weather conditions change substantially.

Complete schedule information can be found at GoNCTD.com. Real-time next bus and train information is available at GoNCTD.com/Now.

