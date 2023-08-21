Give Now
NCTD expected to restore service after Tropical Storm Hilary

By City News Service
Published August 21, 2023 at 8:18 AM PDT
Three different Surfliner trains are shown parked at Santa Fe Depot on April 28, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Three different Surfliner trains are shown parked at Santa Fe Depot on April 28, 2023.

The normal weekday schedule was expected to resume Monday on all transit modes following Sunday's disruption by Tropical Storm Hilary, the North County Transit District said.

The travel modes include Sprinter, Breeze, Lift and Coaster services.

Riders should expect some delays in the morning hours as NCTD implements service recovery and operations normalize, said Colleen Windsor of the NCTD. Schedules remain subject to change and possible additional cancellations of service may occur if weather conditions change substantially.

Complete schedule information can be found at GoNCTD.com. Real-time next bus and train information is available at GoNCTD.com/Now.

Local North CountyWeatherTransportation
