San Diego County lowers cat adoptions fees for 'Lapurr Day' Weekend

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services will commemorate "Lapurr Day" Weekend by lowering cat adoption fees to $9 from Friday through Sunday, it was announced Friday.

The county's two shelters remain nearly full of animals and forever homes are needed for cats, dogs and other animals, according to a statement from the county.

All animals adopted from county shelters will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, along with a one-year license for dogs in the service area.

People interested in a pet can visit County Animal Services' adoptions page. Animal Services staff recommend that people pick out a second and third choice too, just in case your first choice is already chosen by another person.

Walk-in hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at both the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Fill out an application online to print or pick one up at the shelter.