Average San Diego County gas price rises for 52nd time in 56 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 2.8 cents Monday to $5.847, a day after increasing 12.7 cents.

The average price has risen 52 of the past 56 days, increasing 89.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 33.2 cents more than one week ago, 57.8 cents more than one month ago, and 45.7 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 58.8 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.881, its 11th consecutive increase. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, and 20.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.135 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand," Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said last week.

"The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs."