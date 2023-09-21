Cooler weather, patchy morning drizzle expected over San Diego County

San Diego County was expected to remain cooler Friday with patchy morning drizzle for the coast and valleys from a deep marine layer and with stronger and gusty southwest to west winds for the mountains and deserts during the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure to the south was likely to bring warming for the weekend, but high temperatures were expected to remain below average, the NWS said.

It was predicted to be partly cloudy along the coast Thursday with high temperatures around 70 degrees. The valleys may be partly cloudy with highs around 70. It was expected to be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 65 to 75. The deserts were expected be sunny with highs around 90.

The marine layer should become shallower with night and morning coastal low clouds not extending inland much past the western valleys for the weekend into next week.

Not much change or slight cooling was predicted for the early and middle part of next week.

Some smoke from the fires in northern California could approach the coast late Friday evening. There could be some smoke from those fires for late Friday night and Saturday across portions of the area.

For Sunday and Monday, there could be onshore flow and dry southwest flow aloft with a large low-pressure system over the northeastern Pacific and high pressure over Mexico. It should remain warmer for Sunday and Monday, but with high temperatures for the lower deserts only near average and the inland valleys 4 to 8 degrees below average. . Not much change to slightly cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday.