Warm weather comes to San Diego County Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure to the north is likely to bring warming to San Diego County for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the valleys for Thursday in the mid 90s to around 100, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Tuesday along the coast was predicted to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 73 to 78. Inland areas were expected to be partly cloudy with highs of 79 to 82. The mountains should be partly cloudy with highs from 81 to 89. The deserts were predicted to be partly cloudy with highs from 97 to 101.

A weak coastal eddy during nights and mornings should maintain a marine layer around 1,200 feet deep into Wednesday morning with night and morning coastal low clouds extending inland into the western valleys in San Diego County.

Not much change in high temperatures for Tuesday with Wednesday and Thursday warmer, especially for the coast and valleys as high pressure to the north strengthens and the marine layer becomes shallower.

The heat advisory in effect for the Inland Empire for Wednesday and Thursday has been expanded to include the San Diego County valleys on Thursday.

A long-period swell from the west-northwest may increase the surf for late Thursday into Saturday. The highest surf appears Friday in southern San Diego County where sets of 5 to 8 feet were expected.