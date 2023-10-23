Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

San Diego researchers see role for public opinion in global warming fight

By Erik Anderson / Environment Reporter
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
Tidepools near the Scripps Institution Of Oceanography on Sep. 4, 2020.
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
Tidepools near the Scripps Institution Of Oceanography on Sep. 4, 2020.

San Diego researchers say public criticism could be a major tool to get countries to comply with climate-friendly goals in the Paris Agreement.

The international deal on climate change encouraged countries to set their own climate goals to help curb the release of greenhouse gasses that drive global warming.

The hope was to keep the average global temperature from increasing less than 2 degrees Celsius above the temperature at the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

But the pact lacked enforcement mechanisms.

Many of the world’s climate negotiators think making countries accountable for their international climate promises would be effective, according to the study published in a recent edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers concluded several strategies — withdrawing from the agreement, trade embargoes, or even military action — are seen as counterproductive, expensive or unrealistic.

A rain swollen Tijuana River near the open ocean photographed on Aug. 28, 2023.
Environment
RELATED: California joins Imperial Beach in holding energy companies liable for climate change
Erik Anderson

But calling out countries that are falling short of their goals, could be effective, according to the report.

“Each country, every five years makes a pledge. ‘Here’s what we’re going to do,’” said David Victor, a UC San Diego Professor of Innovation and Public Policy. “And the naming-and-shaming mechanism is a way of looking and seeing whether the actions on the ground are consistent with the pledges that they’ve made. And if they aren’t, to then call out those countries.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Researchers asked nearly 1,000 climate officials who regularly attend the United Nations yearly climate-focused gathering known as the Conference of the Parties.

Climate negotiators said if public critiques came from non-government organizations, that would be more effective than if governments pointed out the shortcomings of signees.

“It’s the best that we can do,” said Emily Carlton, a co-author of the paper and research associate at UC San Diego.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015 as a durable framework to guide the global effort to slow climate change for years to come. The pact covers climate change mitigation, adaptation and finance.

A grocery store employee stocking produce, Dec. 9, 2020
Environment
RELATED: UC San Diego study suggests dynamic food pricing to reduce landfill waste
Erik Anderson

The climate negotiators said the countries with the most at stake would be most likely to respond to criticism.

“Countries with strong institutions. Those are countries where naming and shaming is most likely to be effective,” Carlton said.

Nearly 200 countries are parties to the agreement.

The deal emphasizes a cooperative, transparent and flexible approach to reducing the amount of greenhouse gasses released into the atmosphere.

“This agreement was the outcome of all the countries coming together and having to all agree,” Carlton said. “And so this was the best we could get and still maintain kind of the broad consensus. And that’s the fundamental challenge of consensus diplomacy, that it can only be as strong as the least ambitious.”

The United States briefly left the treaty in late 2020 under the direction of the Trump administration. However, the U.S. rejoined the climate agreement after a couple of months when the Biden administration took office in 2021.

Tags

Local Climate Change
Erik Anderson
I focus on the environment and all the implications that a changing or challenging environment has for life in Southern California. That includes climate change, endangered species, habitat, urbanization, pollution and many other topics.
See stories by Erik Anderson
How is climate change impacting your everyday life?

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News