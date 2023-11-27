Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

San Diego Public Library offers banned books to people across the country

By Amita Sharma / Investigative Reporter
Published November 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
A view of the San Diego Public Library, Sept. 9, 2016.
KPBS Staff
A view of the San Diego Public Library, Sept. 9, 2016.

The San Diego Public Library is fighting censorship elsewhere in the country.

The library has joined its counterparts in Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston to participate in Books Unbanned. Brooklyn Public Library started the program in 2022 to provide access to scores of books that have been removed from public and school library shelves in nearly two dozen states. Many of those states had organized book banning campaigns.

Downtown San Diego's public library.
Local
RELATED: Report finds increase in attempts to ban books
Jade Hindmon
Andrew Bracken

In the first eight months of this year, the American Library Association (ALA) reported challenges to 1,915 books, a 20% increase over the same period in 2022. The objections were mostly over books dealing with race or LGBTQ themes.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“These attacks on our freedom to read should trouble every person who values liberty and our constitutional rights,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “To allow a group of people or any individual, no matter how powerful or loud, to become the decision-maker about what books we can read or whether libraries exist, is to place all of our rights and liberties in jeopardy.”
 
The San Diego Public library is circumventing that censorship by providing library cards to people who don’t live in San Diego and can’t access certain books in their own communities. The collection of about 400 books includes titles like “Stamped from the Beginning“ about racism and “All Boys Aren’t Blue“ about being LGBTQ.

“A lot of people are still having to hide who they are and they’re still not able to read about the people who have the same experiences as them because they live in super conservative communities or they’re not even accepted by their own families, and so this is really what I consider a life line for them,” said Misty Jones, director of the San Diego Public Library.

She said that about 470 people from states in the Midwest and South have accessed the program. She believes Books Unbanned goes beyond making a wide range of material available to people who want to read them.

“If we are going to protect democracy, that means that we have to step outside of our bubble,” Jones said. “We have to step outside of what our immediate surroundings are and be part of the solution for other people as well and other communities. And so it's more than just about San Diego.”

San Diego Public Library Director Misty Jones stands in the Central Library on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Racial Justice and Social Equity
RELATED: Q&A: The response to an anti-LGBTQ+ protest at a San Diego library
Katie Hyson

In the last year, Jones herself has had to contend with local efforts to ban certain books. In June, two people checked out all the books on display to commemorate Pride month at the Rancho Penasquitos library branch. Jones said the pair threatened to never return the books unless the library promised to remove them from the shelves permanently. When word of the threat spread, local residents bought all the books that had been checked out and donated them to the library.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Patrick Stewart, chief executive officer of Library Foundation SD, said the library and its partners remain committed to intellectual freedom locally and beyond.

“I believe young readers have a right to see themselves reflected on the shelves of all libraries, and when that is challenged, I want them to know that there are people who see them and are ready to protect their right to read what they want,” Stewart said.

Tags

Local LGBTQ+Books
Amita Sharma
As an investigative reporter for KPBS, I've helped expose political scandals and dug into intractable issues like sex trafficking. I've raised tough questions about how government treats foster kids. I've spotlighted the problem of pollution in poor neighborhoods. And I've chronicled corporate mistakes and how the public sometimes ends up paying for them.
See stories by Amita Sharma
What issues need to be exposed in your community? Who should be called to account? When and how will long-festering problems be solved?

More News