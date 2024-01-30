Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Passenger trains remain closed between San Diego and Orange County after landslide

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:10 PM PST
A landslide in San Clemente that has resulted in the suspension or rail service between Oceanside and Orange County, Jan. 25, 2023.

Last Wednesday’s landslide brought trains to a halt and damaged the Mariposa Trail Bridge in San Clemente.

Despite ongoing efforts to clear the boulders and debris, passenger rail service was still closed between San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside as of Jan. 30.

“Unfortunately hillside movement continues to be observable,” said Metrolink spokesperson Scott Johnson.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He said Metrolink passengers traveling between San Diego and Orange County should make alternate travel arrangements until service is restored.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service is also affected by the railroad track closure. They're offering bus bridges between Irvine and Oceanside to get passengers around the closure.

“At this moment passenger rail service is still not available, even though at night freight train movement is occurring — largely because in the evening time, all of that construction equipment is not along the right of way,” Johnson said.

Rep. Mike Levin (far left) presents leaders from the North County Transit District over $53 million for the San Dieguito Bridge replacement project, Jan. 25, 2024.
Economy
RELATED: North County Transit District receives $53.9 million For San Dieguito Bridge
City News Service

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) owns the tracks. They said they’re working with Metrolink to safely restore passenger rail service as quickly as possible.

OCTA’s news release also said this suspension of service on the rail line is the fifth service interruption in the past three years.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Over the past three years, San Clemente’s eroding bluffs — on both city and private property — have repeatedly forced the closure of the rail line which has operated largely uninterrupted for more than 125 years,” the news release said.

Meteorologists said the storms expected later this week could be powerful enough to cause more flooding in the Southern California region.

Johnson said that could further affect reopening plans, but they’re preparing.

“The project team is certainly aware of the impending rains. As a part of the grading and excavating of dirt along the hillside, tarping is taking place as well to protect the work that’s already been accomplished,” he said.

Johnson said there’s still no clear timeline when passenger rail service will resume through San Clemente.

Tags

Local TransportationNorth County
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News