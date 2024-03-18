The San Diego Symphony uses Sound and Silence to teach elementary school students about music

There is a special San Diego Symphony concert coming to the Rady Shell next month.

It will include two performances by professional musicians, with some help from hundreds of elementary school students.

The students in grades three through five are currently in the middle of a nine-week curriculum that features animated characters named "Sound" and "Silence."

“Sound and Silence are these two (animated) characters who meet in their (musical) universe," said Stephan Salts, the San Diego Symphony's Director of Learning and Leadership.

"Sound is really energetic. He can sing high-pitches and low-pitches. He can play music with a really fast or slow tempo. And, Silence’s character is kind of shocked by all this new knowledge," Salts said.

San Diego Symphony Sound (left) and Silence (right) are animated characters used in the interactive curriculum to teach third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students music concepts. They are featured in this graphic produced by the San Diego Symphony and used in a classroom slide show presentation.

Two-hundred fifteen students at Sandburg Elementary in Mira Mesa are learning from Sound and Silence lessons. The curriculum also includes interactive videos with symphony musicians. On a recent visit, the woodwind quintet performed live in the school's multi-purpose room.

Max Opferkuch played the clarinet, an instrument he admitted he stumbled on.

M.G. Perez / KPBS The San Diego Symphony's woodwind quintet visits students at Sandburg Elementary before next month's interactive concert at the Rady Shell, San Diego, Calif., March 11, 2024

"I thought it looked cool, and I was able to get a sound out of it right away. That is not the case for most of the other instruments," Opferkuch said.

The quintet's instruments also include the bassoon, horn, flute, and oboe.

The musicians played for students and answered questions that included everything from how many years it takes to master an instrument to what they can expect to make in an annual salary as a professional.

Opferkuch said, “It’s little opportunities like this that might seem like not much, but they do plant a seed in the kids' heads.”

The in-person concert at Sandburg Elementary supplements the online curriculum that culminates with a concert at the Rady Shell on April 19.

More than 5,000 students from schools around the county are registered for two performances that day, to join the Symphony using their new knowledge — and their bodies as percussion instruments.

Stephan Salts said it is the ultimate in interactive learning.

“They are learning this whole pattern of claps, snaps, and drum rolls on the lap. (The student participation) occurs on a very rhythmic piece that the symphony will open with.”

Riza Eusebio Dexter Dang, 9, is a fourth-grade student at Sandburg Elementary learning to play the cello seen in this undated photo.

The collaboration of the Sound and Silence lesson plans with professional musicians online and in-person helps teach students about music concepts like pitch, melody, and tempo.

“I learned that the tempo can be fast, like really fast," said Dexter Dang, 9, a Sandburg fourth-grade student who’s already played some piano. But it’s the cello he’s working with now. He said Sound and Silence have inspired him to keep on learning.

“I want to try out other instruments and then maybe go back to the cello or stay with whatever I (decide) I like," he said.

Riza Eusebio Aziza DeNevares, 10, is a fourth-grade student at Sandburg Elementary with a passion for playing the guitar. She is seen practicing at home in this undated photo.

His classmate Aziza DeNevares, 10, is more certain about her future in music. She's tried the flute, but her creative heart is elsewhere.

“My big passion is guitar. I love it. So, I want to be a guitarist when I grow up," she said.

Riza Eusebio teaches a class of 29 fourth-graders who will perform at the Rady Shell. Besides the required instruction of core subjects, she makes time on Fridays for independent creativity time. That includes time to practice an instrument.

“It's important for them to know the creative arts is a profession and it’s definitely something to consider," Eusebio said.

The Sound and Silence program is for students at any level of familiarity with music.

Salts said, "(the program works) if they already play an instrument at their school or even if their school (doesn't have) a music program at all or if this is just brand new to them for them. Maybe they’ve never even heard a recording of a symphony orchestra before."

“It's important for them to know the creative arts is a profession and it’s definitely something (for students) to consider." Riza Eusebio, 4th grade teacher at Sandburg Elementary School

The San Diego Symphony’s first morning performance on Friday, April 19 at The Rady Shell is at capacity. However, there are still seats for more students and educators to attend the performance at noon.

Students should be in grades three, four and five, and educators can register to attend using the “Register Now” button.

San Diego Symphony school programs are free for all participants. Transportation is not included.