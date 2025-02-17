San Diego cat cafés offer healing with feline friends to LA fire victims

The idea is simple. Spending time with cats can be calming and healing for people dealing with overwhelming loss.

“Come on in, pet a cat, take a load off for a few minutes, just relax and if we can help you destress a little bit, we’re happy to do that," said Tony Wang, owner of the Cat Café in the Gaslamp Quarter, as well as Cat and Craft in Vista.

That’s something anybody can do at either location. But Wang is making it easier for wildfire victims.

“For people who are in the areas that were affected by the fires, on weekdays for walk-in admissions, we’re taking half off," Wang said.

Wang said all people need to do is just show an ID that says they’re from one of the affected areas — and that’s it.

Charlotte Radulovich The exterior of The Cat Café in downtown San Diego is shown on Feb. 11, 2025. Charlotte Radulovich Tony Wang, owner of The Cat Café downtown and Cat & Craft in Vista is shown at the downtown location on Feb. 11, 2025.

We all saw the scenes of devastation, but there was one particular moment that got Wang’s attention.

“The thing that struck us, that got my attention was somebody lost their entire home, and they thought they lost their cat," Wang said.

But the cat was not lost. Weeks later, it’s still difficult for Wang to talk about.

“Seeing that guy, who was surrounded by a burned-out house, hugging his animal, just like the unbridled joy that he felt, that’s kind of what made me think … hopefully we can kind of bring some of that joy to folks like that," said Wang, his voice quavering with emotion.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center owner Renee Shamloo is shown at the lounge in La Jolla on Feb. 11, 2025.

Charlotte Radulovich The front of the Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center in La Jolla is shown on Feb. 11, 2025. Charlotte Radulovich Two men looking for a cat to adopt are shown inside the Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center in La Jolla on Feb.11, 2025.

Joining Wang in discounting the admissionm is Renee Shamloo, owner of the Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center in La Jolla. Before she joined Wang in offering discounted admission, she organized a donation drive.

“So people were dropping off dog supplies, animal supplies, blankets, all the things. It took up almost the entire foyer. It was incredible to see the community come together the way they did," Shamloo said.

After driving all of the donations up to LA, where she has family — she thought about how to help once things had settled down.

“And then Tony reached out to us and said, 'can we partner together in offering the half-off admission to people?' And I was like, 'That’s a great idea!'" Shamloo said.

Gestures from two San Diegans to our friends and family up north — a few moments of feline friendship, a balm to the soul of people who need a little reprieve in such a difficult time.