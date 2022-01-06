New KPBS TV show 'Fresh Glass' highlights women and BIPOC trailblazers

Speaker 1: (00:00)

There is a new show coming to the fall lineup on KPBS. This one will take you on adventures to wineries, restaurants, and breweries from the comfort of your home to hear the stories of women and trailblazers of color. It's called fresh glass host and founder of sip wine bar, and beer joins us to talk about it, Cassandra. She welcome.

Welcome. Welcome. Thank you very much.

Fresh glass is a docu series. What inspired this project?

Yes. Uh, well, I'm glad to be a part of the KPBS family and I'm, and I'm honored and privileged to be able to have this, you know, shown, uh, on K P BS, but fresh glass is a hockey series that we created during COVID. Uh, it was, it was grown out of the virtual wine tastings that were taking place, uh, during COVID while we were sitting at home. And, and so I was able to connect with, um, you know, my collaborators and a lot of women in bipo, winemakers and brew masters who were doing phenomenal things to stay afloat. Uh, and we decided to create a show called fresh glass to highlight and share those stories because entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. And here we are here

We are, you know, I mean, this is really a continuation of what you do with sip wine bar, which is your tasting room in Escondido, um, where you elevate brands created by women and people of color. Talk about that and, and why it's so important to you. Yeah,

So I opened sip wine and beer in 2016. Uh, I cannot believe I am. What five, six years in business and this test tasting room and event space is dedicated to L elevating brands created by women and bipo, winemakers and brew masters. Uh, the industry is, uh, underrepresented when it comes to winemakers and brew masters with 2% being women and less than 1% being people of color. And so with the community support, I've been able to showcase those by brands and drive economic impact to these niche brands that are making boutique phenomenal wine and beer.

I mean, so what got you interested in wine and, and how did it become a, a vehicle to, to sort of elevate, uh, these trailblazers of color?

Yeah, I mean, I look, I love drinking wine. Uh, I grew up in Temecula and through my exploration of traveling, uh, and in my professional journey, you know, we've been drinking, I've been drinking a lot of wine. And so to hear the stories, um, of people behind the bottle and really what it takes to make wine and beer is phenomenal. And I just took a risk. I, I moved to Escondido, uh, and I decided to open a wine and beer tasting room that showcases community culture and conversation. And thankfully the city of Escondido was very welcoming, um, and warming to my idea. So I'm still here.

So when people tune in to fresh glass in the fall, what can they expect to see?

Uh, they can expect to see me traveling throughout California to some, um, of the states, uh, phenomenal wineries and breweries. And of course, a couple that are local. Uh, you get to hear the of entrepreneurs who, who have the grit and the perseverance to create their own rule book, um, for entrepreneurship and to really make things happen, uh, in a space that, that, where there's a lot of people that don't look like me, uh, and you also get to learn about phenomenal wine and beers are, are being made and a little bit about the process. Um, my goal is to take, you know, that, that connotation, that wine is something that's supposed to be for people who are wealthy, uh, and to really explore the facets of wine and beer with viewers. And I also wanna make sure that the people we are highlighting, uh, also get the, you know, the recognition that they deserve as well. They have worked hard. Uh, they have been at their craft for 10, 15, 20 years, and the recognition that they deserve is due, and I'm just honored and that these people having entrusted me to share their story and journey

When working on the show will, is there any, um, one story or one person that you interview that really inspired

You? Yes, yes. Yeah. We're still in production, so I'm still filming . Uh, but yes, you know, one story, uh, that stands out to me is, um, Tara Gomez, who is the only native American woman wine maker, her in the country. And she was also honored as 2021, uh, winemaker the year by vine pair. Uh, she's been making wine for her tribe. Um, her whole life has been sent, has been spent making wine. And, you know, she's like the quiet person who just dedicates to her craft. Uh, and her wine is very popular. Uh, in San Diego, her brands are key and KA means to dreams, and she's also the pilot episode of fresh glass. So the reason why her story sticks out is because she's the only native American woman to do it. And, and that has to be a hard road when you're the only one, uh, trying to prefer extra craft.

So ultimately when people see your show, what do you hope people walk away with?

I really hope people walk away, uh, being inspired, um, having a different world view of the wine beer in the food scene, um, making sure that they are supporting, uh, women, then bipo brands and women of people of color in the wine, beer and food space, because it is detrimental, uh, that they get that support in order to continue pushing forward. Uh, and that you fi you figure out new places to travel to. Um, you know, there's so many, there's so many wineries in California and in San Diego and to be able to visit wineries and breweries that are local, uh, and throughout the state is great for, you know, the economic drive. So I hope people tune in, uh, and get inspired. All right,

I've speaking with Cassandra shag host of fresh glass and founder of sip, wine and beer. Thank you so much for joining us, Cassandra, cheers to you and congratulations.

Thank you. Thank you.