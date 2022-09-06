FRESH GLASS (New Series Premiere)
New episodes start Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and the PBS Video App
FRESH GLASS is a new 6-episode series that takes a deep dive into the wine and beer industry with guests whose backgrounds, personalities, and journeys symbolize empowerment, grit, and perseverance. Join us on adventures to wineries, breweries, restaurants, and businesses created by women and BIPOC trailblazers. FRESH GLASS guests embody an entrepreneurial spirit and purposeful business practices. They are proof the pursuit of the American dream runs through the veins of every citizen, no matter their color or gender.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: “Camins2dreams” premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Tara Gomez and Mirera Taribo are winemakers in the Santa Ynez Valley. Tara is the first Native American woman winemaker in the United States, and her wife, Mireia, is a Spanish winemaker who brings her old-world winemaking skills to Central California. Making wine for Tara's tribe was the catalyst for Camins2Dreams, created by the duo, destined to follow the path to their dreams. Cassandra ventures to the Santa Ynez Valley with the pair to discuss their unique winemaking approach. Cassandra also meets Mexico-born and decorated Executive Chef Claudette Zepeda. Representation in fine dining while supporting Tara, Mirera, and others is part of her mission to diversify the industry.
Episode 2: “A Thirst For Giving” premieres Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. KPBS 2 - Timothy Parker, former Navy Search and Rescue Swimmer and Veteran owns the only Black beer company in San Diego. His story, of being an anomaly in his naval career and a desire to pay it forward through brewing, shows his dedication and commitment to his country and community. Cassandra joins Timothy at his Chula Vista Brewery, locations in Chula Vista, California to reflect on his journey in the military and the craft beer space. Cassandra also meets Donnie Edwards, former NFL football player and Founder of Best Defense Foundation who has teamed up with Tim to create a special brew for America’s honored veterans.
Episode 3: “Who's the Owner” premieres Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Cassandra visits her "wine mom," Denise Clarke, the only Black Woman winemaker in San Diego County. Denise owns and runs Altipiano Vineyard in Escondido, California. She is an award-winning winemaker, with visitors often asking, "who's the winemaker?" The 2007 fires in San Diego devastated her avocado fields motivating her to plant grapes. Denise is adding to the history of the Highland Valley Wine Trail in San Diego County and creating generational wealth. Dr. Ricky Shabazz, the President of San Diego City College, and Donna DeBerry, President and CEO of the County of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, discuss the importance of closing the Black wealth gap and creating equity in education and business.
Broadcast dates to be announced:
Episode 4: “Neighborhood Brewing” - Cassandra embarks on a trip to Inglewood, California; from coffee to libations, she connects with Black entrepreneurs building community and leadership. Visiting Sip & Sonder, Crowns & Hops Brewery, and 1010 Wine and Events, Cassandra meets innovators embracing their culture while sharing the tools and resources to increase avenues to entrepreneurship.
Episode 5: “The Future Generation of Winemaking” - The future of winemaking is filled with disruptors taking notes from previous generations. From flowers to Aztec traditions, two winemakers are leaning on their mentors to shape the future of winemaking. Aaliyah Nitoto, Founder of Free Range Flower Winery, and Chris Rivera of Seis Soles are influential in bringing new ideas to old traditions. Aaliyah incorporates her love for flowers and herbs, while Chris focuses on intentional practices from land to bottle. Their mentors, Phil Long, Founder of Longevity, and Joseph Smith, Founder of Vinture Wine Company and Klinker Brick winemaker, guide them along their path to success. Cassandra tastes their unique blends and learns how they pair their heritage with their craft.
Episode 6 “The Legacy of a Trailblazer” - Cassandra meets wine legend Iris Duplantier Rideau, the first Creole woman to own a winery in the United States. From growing up in Jim Crow to becoming a pioneer in various industries, Iris's story transcends decades of history. Sharing her story and mentoring others like Jason McClain, Founder of McClain Cellars cements her legacy as a trailblazer, bridging the gap for women and BIPOC industry hopefuls.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Episodes will be available on demand beginning Sept. 15.
Join The Conversation:
Credits:
FRESH GLASS is the first project through Fresh Glass Productions LLC. Created by Theresa Hoiles and Cassandra Scheg, Fresh Glass Productions LLC was created to amplify the voices of women and BIPOC entrepreneurs. The mission of Fresh Glass Productions LLC is to be the conduit to representation through storytelling, community engagement, and advocacy.
Cassandra Schaeg, Host, Co-Creator, Producer
Schaeg is the co-creator, producer, and host of FRESH GLASS. She is also the Founder of SIP Wine & Beer in Escondido, California. Her unique blend of experience working with BIPOC communities as an advocate and entrepreneur show her authenticity and ability to connect with FRESH GLASS guests. Her life’s work focuses on helping women and BIPOC communities thrive, and her passion project, WineVersations prepared her for FRESH GLASS. Cassandra holds a bachelor’s in Social Science from California State University Chico and a master’s in Public Administration and Finance from National University.
Theresa Hoiles, Co-Creator, Producer, Writer
Theresa believes people can be moved and inspired through storytelling. Her career as a storyteller, multimedia writer, and producer gives communities an avenue to market products through creative narrative. Theresa's projects and her credits include the 2017 KPBS series RE'FLECT, a series that chronicled the lives of aging adults. RE'FLECT aired nationally on PBS affiliates. Other clients include Disney Home Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, Michael Young Media, Vogue, Bigfoot Productions, and the International Film and Television School. Theresa's published works include the non-fiction titles "Love, Luck and Lore" (2006 Conari Press) and "The Movie Uncyclopedia" (2012 Amazon Digital). Theresa has a Theatre Arts and Communications degree from Whittier College.
Michael Taylor, Director
Taylor is the EMMY®-and Telly award-winning creator, executive producer, director, and host of THEATRE CORNER, a KPBS television series devoted to promoting diversity and inclusion in the theatre scene. He also is the President of NWB Imaging which produces cinematic films, videos, commercials, and podcasts. Taylor is on the Board of Directors of the Old Globe and is also an archeologist who owns NWB Environmental Services, an archeological consulting firm. Taylor holds a degree in Anthropology from Columbia University in the City of New York and is a Marine Corps Veteran.
Trevor Neuenswander, Director of Photography | Editor
Neuenswander is an EMMY® and Telly award-winning cinematographer and editor. He uses his editing and cinematography skills to create vibrant compelling stories. Neuenswander holds a Bachelor of Science in Film Production from San Diego State University and is an experienced drone pilot, working on projects for companies such as Warner Brothers, Apple, and Showtime.