GirlsDoPorn operator pleads guilty to sex trafficking

The victims were recruited as models, only to find themselves in the middle of a pornographic sex trafficking operation.

GirlsDoPorn operator Matthew Isaac Wolfe pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Wolfe's business partner, Michael James Pratt, remains a fugitive.

"The scheme involved recruiting 18-,19-, 20-year-old women from all over the country, and they were recruited as models to come to San Diego, and then it was only until they got here that they were told they'd be filming sex videos," said Kristina Davis, who's been covering this case for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Davis joined Midday Edition to talk about her recent article, which breaks down the case and how young women were lured into sex trafficking.