Mexican medical students face growing threats from cartel violence

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 4, 2022 at 2:16 PM PDT
International hill border wall.jpg
Matthew Bowler
International Hill with Tijuana on the left and the American border walls on the right looking west from the American side June 14, 2022.

Medical students face challenges in the United States that are largely academic. Intense course loads and long hours are notorious, but the burden doesn't include threats of violence.

A recent report from the Los Angeles Times documents the commonplace dangers that Mexican medical students have experienced while undergoing mandatory community service in rural areas of the country.

They include multiple reports of giving care while being held at gunpoint. A medical student was killed in a hospital where he worked in Durango state last month.

The root cause of the danger stems from an increased presence and worsening volatility of drug cartel activity across Mexico.

Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent Leila Miler joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the story.

KPBS Midday Edition Border
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Jade Hindmon
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
Harrison Patiño
