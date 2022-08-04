Give Now
Report: California women bear heavier housing-cost burden

By Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Contributors: Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
A "for rent" sign in front of a cottage in San Diego on Oct. 30, 2018.

Nearly half of women in California are rent-burdened. That compares with 43% of men.

Someone is considered rent-burdened when they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

The data is from a new report by the Gender Equity Policy Institute. It finds the greatest impacts on Black and Latina women, single mothers and elderly women who live alone.

The report was produced at the request of the California State Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee.

Nancy L. Cohen, president of the Gender Equity Policy Institute, joined Midday Edition to talk about how gender-responsive housing policies could help bring equity to the cost of housing for women.

