Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Rep. Adam Schiff talks rising tensions after Mar-a-Lago raid

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM PDT
MIDNIGHT IN WASHINGTON edited.jpg
Patrick Boland
In this undated photo, the cover of "Midnight in Washington" is shown.

Democrat Adam Schiff represented California’s 28th Congressional District years before Donald Trump became President.

Yet, in recent years, Rep. Schiff has attained national prominence for his work in Congress investigating allegations against Trump - both during and after his Presidency.

Schiff’s book, "Midnight in Washington," gives his perspective on one of those investigations and how the submission by many Republican lawmakers to the former President has changed Congress and politics in America.

Schiff will be in San Diego on Aug. 20 to take part in The San Diego Union-Tribune's Festival of Books. He joined Midday Edition on Thursday for a wide-ranging conversation.

Related:

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News