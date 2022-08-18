Rep. Adam Schiff talks rising tensions after Mar-a-Lago raid

Democrat Adam Schiff represented California’s 28th Congressional District years before Donald Trump became President.

Yet, in recent years, Rep. Schiff has attained national prominence for his work in Congress investigating allegations against Trump - both during and after his Presidency.

Schiff’s book, "Midnight in Washington," gives his perspective on one of those investigations and how the submission by many Republican lawmakers to the former President has changed Congress and politics in America.

Schiff will be in San Diego on Aug. 20 to take part in The San Diego Union-Tribune's Festival of Books. He joined Midday Edition on Thursday for a wide-ranging conversation.