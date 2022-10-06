Give Now
Mayor Gloria responds to criticism on city's handling of homelessness

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM PDT
San Diego Housing Commmission.jpg
San Diego Housing Commission
Mayor Todd Gloria in attendance with Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe on Sept. 21, 2022.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday homelessness remains at the top of his administration's priority list. Last week, former basketball star and well-known San Diegan Bill Walton called for the mayor's resignation due to the state of homelessness in the city. But the mayor pushed back on Walton's allegations of inaction on the issue.

"I think our response is what we're doing every single day to transition people off the streets and into housing," Gloria said. "What you see in my administration less than two years is a 38% increase in the amount of shelter beds available in the city of San Diego."

San Diego saw an increase in federal and state grant funding during its last fiscal year, which ended June 30. Mayor Todd Gloria said grants totaling $229 million represent a nearly two-thirds jump from the total amount awarded in the previous fiscal year. The funding will support a variety of infrastructure projects in the city, as well as other city projects targeting areas such as clean air and water quality.

"We are the eighth largest city in this country, the second largest in California, and we deserve our fair share of state and federal resources," Gloria said.

Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and "Best Radio Newscast" awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

