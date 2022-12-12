Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship

San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs.

On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.

The team’s victory was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson, Jr.

Proud dad, Roderick Robinson, Sr joined Midday Edition Monday to talk about the historic game, and what the immediate future holds for his son.