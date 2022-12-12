Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM PST
IMG_3526.jpg
Roderick Robinson, Sr
Lincoln High senior Roderick Robinson, Jr in his Hornets jersey, holding up the state championship trophy in this photo dated Dec. 9, 2022

San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs.

On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.

The team’s victory was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson, Jr.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Proud dad, Roderick Robinson, Sr joined Midday Edition Monday to talk about the historic game, and what the immediate future holds for his son.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Sports
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
See stories by Megan Burke
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News