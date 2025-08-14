San Diego weekend arts events: Gaslighting, meteor showers and art informed by caregiving

Visual art

Las Hermanas Iglesias: 'wontloversrevoltnow'

The visual art duo Las Hermanas Iglesias is made up of local sisters Lisa and Janelle Iglesias, and they'll open their latest exhibition, "wontloversrevoltnow," at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego-North campus in Encinitas. The new show is centered around caregiving — the way we understand and value what it means to provide care. Caregiving is one of the very few truly universal human experiences: almost all of us will face caring for someone, or being cared for by someone else. In one example piece, bronze casts of their mother's hands encircle the floor, cradling fistfuls of dried flowers, herbs and medicinal botanicals provided by Encinitas-based BeeWorthy Farms.

At Saturday's opening reception, part of ICA's free monthly "C You Saturday" event, there will be all-ages art projects, an exhibition walkthrough with the artists at 5 p.m. and tacos and drinks.

Reception: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16. On view from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 27 | ICA San Diego-North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas | Free | MORE INFO

Doug McMinimy Photography by Doug McMinimy is part of the exhibition "A Body of Work," on view at Art Produce through Sept. 6, 2025.

Doug McMinimy ‘A Body of Work’

Longtime dance photographer Doug McMinimy has opened a new exhibit at Art Produce. "A Body of Work" is a series of photographs taken over the course of three years with more than 20 local dancers. The dancers represent a variety of ages, body types, backgrounds and dance styles, including ballet, hip-hop, modern and flamenco. The close-up style of the photographs imbues both intimacy and distance: extreme detail and closeness, but also enough to be abstract. McMinimy's work is inspired by the body as a vehicle of both physical power and art — an instrument or work in and of itself. He'll be on-site during gallery hours.

2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, or by appointment through Sept. 6 | 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

'Unchartered Elsewhere'

A new group exhibition at the San Diego Central Library's art gallery is intended to upend reality and embrace chaos and the unknown, featuring all local artists, including Kaori Fukuyama, Eva Struble, Akiko Surai and more.

1-3 p.m. Aug. 2. On view through Jan. 4, 2026 | San Diego Central Library | Free | MORE INFO

Inigo Santiago / San Diego Museum of Art Eduardo Chillida's 1976 installation "Comb of the Wind XV" is shown. The San Diego Museum of Art's new exhibition features a retrospective of Chillida's works.

Eduardo Chillida: 'Convergence'

The San Diego Museum of Art just opened a new comprehensive survey of sculpture by Basque artist Eduardo Chillida (1924-2002). Chillida's work is a marvel of material and place, with massive or mystifying works made from steel, oak, alabaster and more — informed by and for nature.

Through Feb. 8, 2026 | San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free-$20 | MORE INFO

Music

Morricone Youth and The Color Forty Nine

New York-based band Morricone Youth is known for their "rescoring" of classic film soundtracks, performing original music to the backdrop of projected films and clips. In a matinee show at the Casbah, they'll soundscape clips from "Night of the Living Dead," "Mad Max" and more. Also performing is local group The Color Forty Nine — who recently released a new album, "A Whisper."

<a href="https://thecolorfortynine.bandcamp.com/album/a-whisper" data-cms-ai="0">A Whisper by The Color Forty Nine</a>

4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $19.59 | MORE INFO

SummerFest: 'Love Songs'

La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest festival of chamber music continues for one more week, and while many of this weekend's performances are already sold out, there are still tickets available for "Love Songs," a program featuring music composed as an act of love by Schubert, Schumann, Arvo Pärt and Britten.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $75+ | MORE INFO

Summer Festival Concert: An Afternoon of Opera with Gabriella Rodmac

This free performance features soprano Gabriella Rodmac, accompanied by Michele Scanlon. The concert program includes boleros, tunes from "West Side Story" and more.

2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 | Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave., Coronado | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

'[Title of Show]'

What's not to love about theater about theater? This original Broadway musical, written by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, promises to be a quirky and fun look at the ordeal of writing a musical about writing a musical. Directed by Desireé Clarke Miller at Carlsbad's New Village Arts. Lower-cost previews run Aug. 8-15. Recommended for ages 16 and older.

Aug. 8 through Sept. 21 | New Village Arts | $40+ | MORE INFO

Jim Cox / The Old Globe Maggie Carney as Elizabeth and Kennedy Tolson as Nancy are shown on stage in The Old Globe's 2025 production of "Deceived."

'Deceived'

The latest play to open at The Old Globe is based on Patrick Hamilton's 1930s play "Gaslight," which is the origin of the expression "to gaslight" someone. "Deceived," written by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, follows Bella Manningham as she grapples with a husband who — among other acts of suspicion and malfeasance — tries to convince her that the street lights are not dimming as she observes. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, a current resident artist at the Globe.

Through Sept. 7 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $47+ | MORE INFO

Logan Fenner Charlotte B. Larson and Audrey Sweet co-direct and play the leads in an all-female production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" in 2025.

The Queen's Men: 'Julius Caesar'

This local teen-led, all-women/nonbinary adaptation of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" sets the story amid a modern-day girls soccer team. Learn more about the production in KPBS reporter Beth Accomando's preview here .

Friday through Sunday, Aug. 15-17 | Trinity Theatre Company, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, Mission Valley | $25 | MORE INFO

Film

San Diego International Children's Film Festival

This always delightful film festival premieres each year at San Diego Comic-Con , then repeats a few weeks later, free and open to the public at the San Diego Central Library. The screenings feature dozens of short films from around the world, ranging from animation to documentary — all intended for kids.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 | San Diego Central Library | Free with RSVP | MORE INFO

Dance

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet Dancers from San Diego Civic Youth Ballet are shown in an undated photo at Balboa Park.

17th Annual 'Fairy Tales in the Park'

The annual tradition from San Diego Civic Youth Ballet brings a series of classic excerpts to life — from "Cindarella" to "The Firebird." With interactive activities in the lobby and narration, it's designed for all ages, including very young children.

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16-17 | Casa del Prado Theater, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park| $15 | MORE INFO

Cinballera Entertainment: 'Madama Butterfly'

Sisters Tiffany and Rebekah Brannan are the opera and ballet performers behind Cinballera Entertainment, specializing in producing works of opera and ballet. This weekend, they'll perform Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Madama Butterfly" infused with original ballet elements, including reimagining main character Cio-Cio-San as a ballerina butterfly.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 17 | Star Theatre, 402 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside | $21.50-$36.50 | MORE INFO

Books

Tiana Hunter / Penguin Random House Author Shobha Rao is shown next to the cover of her novel "Indian Country."

Camino Books hosts Shobha Rao, author of ‘Indian Country’

Shobha Rao, acclaimed author of the novel "Girls Burn Brighter," will discuss her new book, "Indian Country," with Jason Blitman of the Gays Reading podcast. The novel explores the experience of a reluctantly newlywed couple as they migrate from India to the American West. Attendance is free, but pre-purchasing a copy of the book will reserve a seat .

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 | Pacific Breeze Cafe Deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar | Free-$30 | MORE INFO

mallART Zine-Making Workshop

Art Through the Glass and Malaya San Diego will hold a free, drop-in zine-making workshop at the Chula Vista Center Mall this weekend. All materials will be provided, and attendees can learn to make an individual 8-page zine or contribute a single page to a collective zine. While combining zines and malls is basically the 1990s in a bottle, the workshop will focus on the future and possibilities: What changes do you want to see in your community? How do you imagine your future?

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 16 | Chula Vista Center Mall, 555 Broadway, Suite 1019, Chula Vista | Free | MORE INFO

Outdoors, family and more

Rick Scott and Joe Orman / AP In this photo released by SkyandTelescope.com, a Perseid meteor flashes across the constellation Andromeda on Aug. 12, 1997.

Dark Sky Festival: Perseid Meteor Shower

This event is produced by the San Diego chapter of DarkSky International, whose mission is to protect wildlife and communities from light pollution — which, as a bonus, makes stargazing more accessible. The Perseid meteor shower happens each summer as the Earth travels through a dust and debris field created by Comet Swift-Tuttle (Comet 109P). The dust shed from the comet eventually becomes the Perseids as the bits and pieces collide with our atmosphere. This year's shower will continue through the weekend, and by Saturday — even though it's past its peak — it should be more vivid because of a moonless sky. The San Diego Dark Sky Festival will celebrate with educational exhibits, panels, speakers, demonstrations and music. Stargazing and meteor viewing kicks off at 8:30 p.m., with telescopes and laser-guided sky tours. Bring blankets, chairs, warm layers and flashlights — red-light filters will be available.