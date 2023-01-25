While San Diego's COVID emergency is ending, pandemic still the reality

City council members voted unanimously to end San Diego's COVID-19 state of emergency Tuesday, nearly three years after it was put in place.

The change will take effect on Feb. 28 and will coincide with county and state guidance on the matter.

City leaders also agreed to end San Diego's controversial vaccine mandate for city employees.

According to Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Science Institute, the end of the emergency is a good sign. But he said he hopes it won't lead people to let their guards down.

"It does appear, at least right now, that we're in a good state," Topol said. "It's not over by any means, we're going to be facing this virus for the years ahead, but at least right now making it a non-emergency is appropriate."

Topol joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about the latest in COVID-19 research and more.