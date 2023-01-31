Give Now
Film spotlights costs and accessibility of child care

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published January 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST
Clarissa Fieldwork_Photo Credit_Tamara Perkins.png
Tamara Perkins
Clarissa Douthered, featured in the film "Clarissa's Battle," is pictured in this undated photo.

The film, "Clarissa's Battle," will be featured on the opening night of the Human Rights Watch Film Festival on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Museum of Photographic Arts.

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns to San Diego starting this Thursday, Feb. 2 for a week of films highlighting human rights issues across the globe.

The opening night film, "Clarissa's Battle," documents the tireless efforts of child care advocate Clarissa Doutherd, as she tries to increase access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond. 

Doutherd joined Midday Edition, along with the film's director, Tamara Jenkins, to talk about the making of the film and how their own personal experiences as mothers brought them together to make the film.

The Human Rights Watch Festival's screening of "Clarissa's Battle" will be Thursday, Feb. 2 at San Diego's Museum of Photographic Arts at 6:00 p.m.

More information is available here.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon




Andrew Bracken




