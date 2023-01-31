Film spotlights costs and accessibility of child care

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns to San Diego starting this Thursday, Feb. 2 for a week of films highlighting human rights issues across the globe.

The opening night film, "Clarissa's Battle," documents the tireless efforts of child care advocate Clarissa Doutherd, as she tries to increase access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.

Doutherd joined Midday Edition, along with the film's director, Tamara Jenkins, to talk about the making of the film and how their own personal experiences as mothers brought them together to make the film.

The Human Rights Watch Festival's screening of "Clarissa's Battle" will be Thursday, Feb. 2 at San Diego's Museum of Photographic Arts at 6:00 p.m.

