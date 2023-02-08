Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Pills laced with fentanyl, meth found in some Tijuana pharmacies

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM PST
Office of the United States Attorney
Fentanyl pills pictured from a seizure in San Diego, Calif. Sept. 14, 2018.

A Los Angeles Times investigation found some Tijuana pharmacies are selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit substances disguised as legitimate pharmaceuticals.

Of 17 pills purchased in smaller pharmacies in cities around northwestern Mexico, 71% contained illicit substances such as fentanyl or methamphetamine according to testing by the Times.

University of California, Los Angeles researchers conducted a similar study and also found some pharmacies selling counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Drugs sold as Oxycodone, Percocet and Adderall were the most likely to be tainted.

Los Angeles Times reporter Keri Blakinger said the counterfeit pills were found at smaller, independent pharmacies, opposed to larger retail chains, and mostly in areas of cities frequented by tourists.

American citizens are known to travel to Mexico to buy prescription drugs because they are cheaper than in the U.S. and easier to get without a prescription.

Blakinger joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about her reporting.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host.
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition".
