Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

New podcast looks at the rise of K-pop, through the lens of Korean American identity

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Julianna Domingo / Assistant News Producer and Gloria Penner Fellow
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST
Blackpink performs "Pink Venom" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
Invision/AP
/
Invision
Blackpink performs "Pink Venom" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

Vivian Yoon grew up in Los Angeles’ Koreatown during the 1990s and 2000s surrounded by K-pop. But for a long time, she considered herself a secret K-pop fan.

“I kept my love for K-pop hidden because it represented this side of me that made me ‘other,’” she said. “I just couldn’t figure out where Korean culture fit into the American identity I was aspiring to have, as opposed to Korean American.”

But Yoon has since embraced her love for the genre. She is the host “K-Pop Dreaming,” the new season of LAist Studio’s California Love podcast, where she looks at how K-pop became a huge global sensation and interweaves it with her own personal and family history.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Yoon joined KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about how she blended the phenomenon of K-pop with personal memoir.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Pop CultureMusicAsian Pacific Islander
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Julianna Domingo
Julianna Domingo is the Gloria Penner Fellow and assistant news producer for KPBS Evening Edition. Her roles include editing video and audio, writing broadcast news copy and assisting with special productions.
See stories by Julianna Domingo
More News