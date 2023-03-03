New podcast looks at the rise of K-pop, through the lens of Korean American identity

Vivian Yoon grew up in Los Angeles’ Koreatown during the 1990s and 2000s surrounded by K-pop. But for a long time, she considered herself a secret K-pop fan.

“I kept my love for K-pop hidden because it represented this side of me that made me ‘other,’” she said. “I just couldn’t figure out where Korean culture fit into the American identity I was aspiring to have, as opposed to Korean American.”

But Yoon has since embraced her love for the genre. She is the host “K-Pop Dreaming,” the new season of LAist Studio’s California Love podcast, where she looks at how K-pop became a huge global sensation and interweaves it with her own personal and family history.

Yoon joined KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about how she blended the phenomenon of K-pop with personal memoir.