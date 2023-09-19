Give Now
Military

Miramar Air Show not affected by 2-day flight pause after crash, Marines say

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT
Two U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning IIs with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 flying during a transpacific flight from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii Sept. 14, 2023.
Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez
/
Marine Corps
U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 fly F-35B Lightning II aircraft during a transpacific flight from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii Sept. 14, 2023.

The annual San Diego air show hosted by the Marines will not be affected by a two-day pause in flight operations ordered by the Corps this week, a Marine Corps spokesperson said Tuesday.

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show runs from Friday through Sunday and features a demonstration from a Marine F-35B Lightning II fighter — the same model as the jet that crashed Sunday in South Carolina.

A pilot ejected from an F-35B Lightning II near Charleston, S.C., prompting a search for the advanced fighter jet. The plane is from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501; an F-35 from the squadron is seen here at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, south of Charleston.
National
RELATED: Debris has been located in search for the F-35 jet that went missing
Bill Chappell
Jonathan Franklin

On Monday, the Corps announced its aviation units will pause operations for two days this week to discuss safety and best practices citing three incidents over the last six weeks, including the South Carolina crash.

The air show will not be affected, a base spokesperson said.

"There has been no impact to air show operations in the midst of the stand down," said 1st Lt. Jacoby Hawkins in an email.

The South Carolina crash made headlines after Joint Base Charleston issued a plea to the public to be on the lookout for its missing jet on X, the website previously known as Twitter.

The pilot parachuted safely out of the jet before it crashed. The wreckage was found in a rural area north of the base Monday.

In August a Marine pilot was killed when his F/A-18D jet crashed just east of Miramar and a three killed in a V-22B Osprey crash in Australia.

Military FamilyTourismVeteransSan Diego
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
