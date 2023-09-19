Miramar Air Show not affected by 2-day flight pause after crash, Marines say

The annual San Diego air show hosted by the Marines will not be affected by a two-day pause in flight operations ordered by the Corps this week, a Marine Corps spokesperson said Tuesday.

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show runs from Friday through Sunday and features a demonstration from a Marine F-35B Lightning II fighter — the same model as the jet that crashed Sunday in South Carolina.

On Monday, the Corps announced its aviation units will pause operations for two days this week to discuss safety and best practices citing three incidents over the last six weeks, including the South Carolina crash.

The air show will not be affected, a base spokesperson said.

"There has been no impact to air show operations in the midst of the stand down," said 1st Lt. Jacoby Hawkins in an email.

The South Carolina crash made headlines after Joint Base Charleston issued a plea to the public to be on the lookout for its missing jet on X, the website previously known as Twitter.

The pilot parachuted safely out of the jet before it crashed. The wreckage was found in a rural area north of the base Monday.

In August a Marine pilot was killed when his F/A-18D jet crashed just east of Miramar and a three killed in a V-22B Osprey crash in Australia.